Whiting Library seeks donations for annual book sale

The Whiting Library, 117 Main St. in Chester, is seeking donations for its annual book sale to be held during the Chester Fall Festival on Sept. 16 and 17.

Donations can be dropped off at the library until Wednesday, Sept. 9 during regular hours: Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Fridays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Items, including fiction and nonfiction books, cookbooks, audiobooks, DVDs, and vinyl records, are welcome. They should be clean and in good condition.

For more library news and events, visit the website or call 802-875-2277.