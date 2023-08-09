College News

The following students received their degrees in May as part of the Class of 2023 from Roger Williams University, located in Bristol, R.I.

Grace Guy of Springfield , with a BA Public Health

, with a BA Public Health Allison Kenney of Chester, with a BA Communication & Media Studies

Hana Kusumi from South Londonderry has been named to Dean’s List at St. Lawrence University in Canton, N.Y., for achieving academic excellence during the Spring 2023 semester. Kusumi, who attended Stratton Mountain School, is a member of the Class of 2023 and is majoring in government and philosophy. To be eligible for the Dean’s List, a student must have completed at least four courses and have an academic average of 3.6 based on a 4.0 scale for the semester.