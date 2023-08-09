St. Luke’s Pig Roast set for Aug. 19 Early bird reservations end Aug. 14
Barbecue pitmaster Henry Jesse Pixley will smoke the beast on location and offer several of his homemade sauces. Favorite picnic accompaniments will be prepared by seasoned cooks. Homemade side dishes will include potato salad, coleslaw and baked beans, with cookies for dessert. Rolls and hot and cold drinks will round out the meal.
Enjoy your meal at tables on the back lawn of the church while playing lawn games or do take-out for the gang to enjoy at home. With summer heat, picnic pests and health precautions in mind, side dishes will be prepackaged so distribution will be fast, clean and convenient for transporting to a table or back to your house.
Reserve early to guarantee a spot. Children 5 years and younger are free. Early bird reservations made and paid for by Monday, Aug. 14 receive a discount: adults @ $18, youths 6 to 12 years @ $8, and a family of 5 @ $45. After Aug. 14, the prices will increase to $20, $10 and $50, respectively.
To make a reservation contact David or Marjorie Carey at 802-875-4235. Make checks payable to St. Luke’s Church, write PIG in the memo line and mail in advance to St. Luke’s Church, P.O. Box 8, Chester, VT 05143.
In case of rain, the meal will be served in Willard Hall.
