Vermont Apple Festival seeks sponsors for October event

Plans for the Springfield Regional Chamber of Commerce’s 39th Annual Vermont Apple Festival and Craft Show are well under way. This year’s festival takes place from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 7 at Riverside Middle School, 13 Fairground Road, in Springfield.

The chamber is accepting sponsorships for this long-standing event that has become a tradition in the community. The deadline is Sept. 7 for Apple Barrel, Golden Apple and Red Apple sponsorships. Sponsor names will be printed on the iconic red reusable shopping bags that will be distributed to the first 275 families through the gate.

Green Apple and Apple Seed sponsorships will be accepted through the end of September. Sponsoring is a great way to disseminate one’s information to the public. It also benefits the chamber and the ongoing work that it does to support area businesses and the community.

Click here for sponsorship information or send an e-mail to Taylor.