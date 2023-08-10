Andover Select Board agenda for Aug. 14
The Andover Select Board will hold its regular meeting at 6:30 p.m. on Monday Aug. 14, 2023 at Andover Town Hall, 953 Weston Andover Road. There is no remote access to the meeting.
Below is the board’s agenda
1. Call Meeting to Order.
2. Act on Agenda.
3. Act on Minutes of July 24th meeting.
4. Public Comment (Time allowance: Five minutes per visitor, 10 minutes per topic): Members of the public
may address the Board on appropriate topics that are not on this meeting’s agenda.
5. New Business:
A. Flood updates
6. Old Business:
A. Live-streaming
B. Draft of the proposed Zoning Regulations
B. School choice – update/feedback
7. Highways / Garage:
A. Road Commissioner’s report
8. Financial Orders.
9. Correspondence.
10. Adjourn.
