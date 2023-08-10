GMUHS Board agenda for Aug. 17
The Chester Telegraph | Aug 10, 2023 | Comments 0
The Green Mountain Unified School District Board will hold its regular meeting at 6 p.m. on Thursday Aug. 17 at Green Mountain High School, 716 Rt. 103 South and via Zoom. To join the meeting go to https://trsu.zoom.us/j/87656722352
Below is the board’s agenda
I. CALL TO ORDER:
A. Roll call
II. APPROVAL OF AGENDA: (additions & Deletions)
III. APPROVAL OF MINUTES:
A. June 15, 2023, Regular Meeting
IV. PUBLIC COMMENTS:
V. ADMINISTRATORS’ REPORTS:
A. Superintendent Report
B. Principal Report
C. Curriculum Reports
VI. TRSU FACILITIES DIRECTOR REPORT
VII. FINANCIAL UPDATE:
VIII. STUDENT REPORTS:
IX. COMMITTEE REPORTS:
A. RVTC
B. TRSU Board
C. Building Restructuring
X. NEW BUSINESS:
XI. OLD BUSINESS
A. Policies, Second Read and Possible Adoption
1. D1,Personnel Recruitment, Selection, Appointment & Background Checks
2. D2,Professional Development
3. D10,Complaints About Personnel
4. D12, Harassment of Employees, Prevention of
5. D18,Social Networking, Media & Media/ Personal Sites, Employee Use
6. Stipend Policy
7. VSBA F3, Fire and Emergency Preparedness Drills
8. VSBA F4, Access Control and Visitor Management
XII. BOARD COMMENT
XIII. PUBLIC COMMENTS:
XIV. POLICIES APPROVED AT THIS MEETING:
XV. NEXT MEETING DATE:
A. GMUSD Regular Meeting, 6:00pm, September 21, 2023, GMUHS LLC and Zoom
XVI. Board Self Assessment
XVII. ADJOURNMENT
GMUSD Board of Directors agenda
