GMUHS Board agenda for Aug. 17

The Green Mountain Unified School District Board will hold its regular meeting at 6 p.m. on Thursday Aug. 17 at Green Mountain High School, 716 Rt. 103 South and via Zoom. To join the meeting go to https://trsu.zoom.us/j/87656722352

Below is the board’s agenda

I. CALL TO ORDER:

A. Roll call

II. APPROVAL OF AGENDA: (additions & Deletions)

III. APPROVAL OF MINUTES:

A. June 15, 2023, Regular Meeting

IV. PUBLIC COMMENTS:

V. ADMINISTRATORS’ REPORTS:

A. Superintendent Report

B. Principal Report

C. Curriculum Reports

VI. TRSU FACILITIES DIRECTOR REPORT

VII. FINANCIAL UPDATE:

VIII. STUDENT REPORTS:

IX. COMMITTEE REPORTS:

A. RVTC

B. TRSU Board

C. Building Restructuring

X. NEW BUSINESS:

XI. OLD BUSINESS

A. Policies, Second Read and Possible Adoption

1. D1,Personnel Recruitment, Selection, Appointment & Background Checks

2. D2,Professional Development

3. D10,Complaints About Personnel

4. D12, Harassment of Employees, Prevention of

5. D18,Social Networking, Media & Media/ Personal Sites, Employee Use

6. Stipend Policy

7. VSBA F3, Fire and Emergency Preparedness Drills

8. VSBA F4, Access Control and Visitor Management

XII. BOARD COMMENT

XIII. PUBLIC COMMENTS:

XIV. POLICIES APPROVED AT THIS MEETING:

XV. NEXT MEETING DATE:

A. GMUSD Regular Meeting, 6:00pm, September 21, 2023, GMUHS LLC and Zoom

XVI. Board Self Assessment

XVII. ADJOURNMENT