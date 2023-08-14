Green Sisters wrap up Chester music series Wednesday

T

he Green Sisters, who were scheduled to kick off the Chester Summer Music Series before flooding interrupted the plan, are now the last act of the season.

The concert begins at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 16 on the lawn of the Academy Building, across from the Green in Chester.

Hailing from a small farm in rural Massachusetts, Melody, Betsy, Brianna and Rebecca were raised with music accompanying their chores. Their sound spans a wide range of bluegrass, barbershop, blues, and country, plus lots of original songs that fit right into the mix.

They have been playing venues in New England regularly for the last several years and have garnered quite a following; it’s hard not to smile when treated to their tight harmonies and high-energy tunes. Their live show is where they really shine, bouncing their jovial banter around the stage as only siblings can.

The music series is sponsored by the Rotary Club of Chester. Thanks to the generosity of many donors, including The Chester Telegraph, all concerts have been free and open to the public. Bring lawn chairs, blankets and picnics. The concert will be held rain or shine; the rain venue is American Legion Post #67, 51 Legion Way, off Route 103 South, in Chester.