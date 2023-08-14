Green Sisters wrap up Chester music series Wednesday
Press release | Aug 14, 2023 | Comments 0
The concert begins at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 16 on the lawn of the Academy Building, across from the Green in Chester.
Hailing from a small farm in rural Massachusetts, Melody, Betsy, Brianna and Rebecca were raised with music accompanying their chores. Their sound spans a wide range of bluegrass, barbershop, blues, and country, plus lots of original songs that fit right into the mix.
They have been playing venues in New England regularly for the last several years and have garnered quite a following; it’s hard not to smile when treated to their tight harmonies and high-energy tunes. Their live show is where they really shine, bouncing their jovial banter around the stage as only siblings can.
The music series is sponsored by the Rotary Club of Chester. Thanks to the generosity of many donors, including The Chester Telegraph, all concerts have been free and open to the public. Bring lawn chairs, blankets and picnics. The concert will be held rain or shine; the rain venue is American Legion Post #67, 51 Legion Way, off Route 103 South, in Chester.
Filed Under: Community and Arts Life • In the Arts
About the Author: This item was edited from one or more press releases submitted to The Chester Telegraph.
Comments (0)
Leave a Reply
Editor's Note: Due to the recent repeated comments from some readers, including those using aliases, which is against our stated policy, we will be closing comments after an article has been up for eight days. We will allow one comment per reader per article. As always, first name or initial and last name required. COMMENTS WILL BE DELETED WITHOUT THEM. Again, no aliases accepted.