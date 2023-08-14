International String Trio returns to Weston
The International String Trio is the most requested group of the concert series. It is composed of Slava Tolstoy (guitar and musical director), Max Ridley (acoustic bass) and Rob Flax (violin).
This exceptionally talented group prides itself on its stylistic diversity, delivering Gypsy jazz, Appalachian folk, acoustic world music (e.g., Irish, Klezmer, Russian, Italian, French, bluegrass), virtuosic classical arrangements and popular songs from movie sound tracks.
Admission is $5 for adults, thanks to generous support from Patrons of Sundays on the Hill and other anonymous donors. Children under 12 may attend at no charge. There are no reserved seats or advance tickets, and admission is paid at the door. Doors open at 3:30 p.m. For more information click here.
