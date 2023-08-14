Ludlow Rotary contributes $13k, personal effort to flood recovery

It is not surprising that “many of our fellow Rotarians in the area have jumped in to help some of the many people and organizations in our communities adversely affected by the recent flooding.” With this simple, yet heartfelt, summary, Tom Ray, Ludlow Rotary Club president, indicated what the LRC had done to assist in the vast recovery effort.

Thus far, the LRC donated $8,000 for dehumidifiers that were immediately needed by area residents and businesses. It also donated $5,000 to the Black River Action Team to assist that group in its recovery program cleaning debris from the river.

In addition to checking that all of its members were safe and offering assistance to those who were affected by the flood and mudslides, club members participated in a clean up at the Timber Inn Motel.

At the request of the Okemo Valley Regional Chamber of Commerce, the LRC offered to use its charitable fund so that the Chamber’s fund-raising drive would be tax deductible for donors. LRC’s Facebook site became a source of helpful information.

A number of Rotary clubs throughout New England, as well as several area businesses and organizations, have sent contributions to the LRC in support of recovery relief.

Ray indicated that much more needed to done, noting “while substantial aid in the form of food, supplies, money and recovery assistance has been arriving, much more will be needed to restore the many homes, businesses and the landscape devastated by this storm. The Rotary Club of Ludlow has been coordinating with other civic organizations to provide relief and assistance.”

Kim Lampert, LRC’s treasurer, indicated that tax-deductible donations could be sent to the LRC’s 501(c)(3) foundation at the following address:

Ludlow Area Rotary Charitable Fund

P.O. Box 216

Ludlow, VT 05149

All contributions will be directed to specific agencies providing relief for this devastating flood.