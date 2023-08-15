Grace Cottage to reveal new plans for 22,000-sf clinic on Aug. 23

A

public forum to unveil plans for a new, 22,000-square-foot primary care clinic building at Grace Cottage will be held at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 23 at the Newbrook Fire House on Route 30 in Newfane.

Attendees will learn how Grace Cottage is planning for the future of primary care in southeastern Vermont.

The current clinic operates out of two adjoining houses built in the 1840s. With more than 31,000 patient visits annually (up from 20,000 in 2018), it is essential that Grace Cottage moves forward with this project to meet the needs of the community. The new building will be adjacent to the existing clinic, connecting to the hospital.

During the past year, Grace Cottage has been working diligently on the steps required to begin what the Brattleboro Development Credit Corp. and the Bennington County Regional Commission have named a “vital project” for the region’s vitality and economy.

Grace Cottage has submitted a Certificate of Need application to the Green Mountain Care Board, Vermont’s healthcare regulatory body, and is preparing to apply for an Act 250 permit.

Grace Cottage is embarking on a capital campaign for the construction of this new clinic building. This project has been initiated by donors who have pledged $5 million. Extensive feedback from employees who work in the clinic has been incorporated into the interior plan. Final exterior and interior designs will be shared with the community on Aug. 23.

For more information about the new clinic and the forum, call 802-365-9109.