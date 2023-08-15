Springfield Band closes season Aug. 15 at Hartness House
The Springfield Community Band will present its final concert of the summer season at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 15 at the Hartness House, 109 Front St. in Springfield.
Congratulations go out to trombonist Vaughn Hadwen who will be completing the unparalleled achievement of 70 years with the band.
As always, the final concert of the season is reserved for those pieces in the repertoire that the band members have enjoyed the most. Come hear what selections have been chosen as band favorites.
The band thanks the proprietors and staff of the historic Hartness House for making their beautiful inn available as a concert venue and for so readily accommodating its every request. Many thanks as well to the loyal audience whose enthusiasm lights up the evening and makes it all fun.
