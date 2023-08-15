The Silverbacks to play in Proctorsville Aug. 16

T

he Silverbacks return to the gazebo on the Svec Memorial Green, Main Street in Proctorsville, at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 16.

Based in Brandon, the Silverbacks mix authentic blues and rock classics, managing to sound fresh and familiar at the same time. At the root of nearly all classic rock songs is the blues. The band illustrates this foundational link with every song that they play, from Albert King’s Born Under a Bad Sign to Black Magic Woman.

The band features Rob Zollman (drums), Sean Barrett (lead guitar and vocals), Scott Totten (harmonica), Peter Kennedy (bass, vocals) and Tom Van Sant (rhythm guitar and lead vocals).

This concert is sponsored by the Holy Name of Mary Altar Society.

Concerts are free and open to the public. In case of inclement weather, check the Cavendish Community and Conservation Facebook page for cancellation and rescheduling information.

Cavendish encourages area residents and visitors to join their friends and neighbors in front of the gazebo on the green. Bring a blanket or a comfortable chair, have a picnic or just lie back and relax on the grass. It is a great way to enjoy the summer weather and reconnect with old friends or make new ones. Murdock’s Restaurant and Singleton’s Store each offer take-out; please patronize local establishments.

The summer concert series concludes on Aug. 23 with Bill Brink.