To the editor: Londonderry thanks all who answered call for help
The Chester Telegraph | Aug 15, 2023 | Comments 0
Response from FEMA, the Red Cross, the Department of Health, the Department of Human Services and the Brattleboro Development Credit Corp. was fast and immediate to address the devastation.
Regional businesses also responded. Thanks to the Home Depot’s Rutland store manager Seth Ziegler, Londonderry and the tri-mountain towns received a donation of 25 dehumidifiers from the Home Depot Foundation to help business and home owners mitigate mold that results from flooding.
Mold is a hidden culprit that leads to health issues and costly renovation. In addition, the Salvation Army and Lowe’s delivered cleaning supplies to address the critical needs in cleaning and mitigating flood damage in buildings and homes.
Food donations topped the charts in helping flood victims and feeding volunteers through the two weeks of intense clean up. The New American Grill delivered sandwiches, salads and drinks to everyone on North Main Street, in addition to hosting nights of music to raise funds for flood victims.
Londonderry Area. Tri-Mtn Lions prepared 60 meals for the meal distribution for Londonderry Flood Recovery Efforts. And the Vermont Food Bank was there every day to provide fresh produce and staples.
The businesses and organizations that donated and supported the Mountain Towns Flood Recovery include:
- Cota & Cota
- El Banditos Grill of Bondville
- Expresscopy of Manchester
- Home Depot, Rutland
- Honeypie restaurant
- Jamaica Gardens
- Magic Mountain
- Queen City Saints of Burlington
- Revival Kitchen
- Rugg Valley Nursery
- Stratton Mountain
- Taqueria El Chepe
- The Corner Market Deli
- The Londonderry Village Market
- The New American Grill
- Workhorse Café of Winhall
The Londonderry community continues to support recovery efforts and needs through GoFundMe fundraising and the pouring out of encouragement and help. The floods were devastating but, at the same time, have brought a stronger sense of unity.
Martha Dale
Londonderry
