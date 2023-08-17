Adrienne Carroll, 92, of Jamaica

It is with a heavy heart that we announce the passing of Adrienne Evans Carroll, a loving mother, grandmother, great grandmother and friend to many.

Adrienne passed at Grace Cottage Hospital near her home in Jamaica, Vt., at the age of 92, after surviving a stroke in 2017. Adrienne’s husband John M. Carroll predeceased Adrienne in 2005.

Adrienne is survived by her son John (Robin) Carroll of S. Londonderry, son James Carroll of Hinesburg and daughter Leslie Carroll of Marietta, Ga.

She is also survived by four granddaughters: Alison (Chad) Paris of Gainesville, Fla., Lindsay (Adam) Williams of Marietta, Ga., Jamie Carroll of Brattleboro and Sarah Kate (Howard ‘Bo’) Higgins of Spartanburg, S.C.; two grandsons: Evan Carroll of S. Londonderry and Eric Carroll of Hinesburg; and five great grandchildren: Hadley Aila Williams, Knox Ryder Williams, Emerson Sybil Higgins, Parker ‘Wilder’ Paris and Howard ‘Bowen’ Higgins. Adrienne’s sisters Carolyn Curry of Venice, Fla., and Alice Schick of Little Egg Harbor, N.J., and their families will also miss Adrienne.

Adrienne was born on Staten Island, N.Y., where she met and married her husband John and lived on Emerson Hill. She graduated from Curtis High School, worked as a Realtor and raised their family. They enjoyed sailing and were members of the Richmond County Yacht Club, New York Yacht Club, Richmond County Country Club, Club Key and Sailors Snug Harbor.

In 1976, they moved full-time to their Jamaica, Vt., home, where Adrienne worked as a real estate broker. She was a nature lover, bird watcher, vegetable gardener, planted 1,000+ daffodils in her town, loved playing the piano, fond of antiques, skiing, was a master bridge player and excellent cook. Adrienne also volunteered at the Stratton Arts Festival and the Weston Playhouse. Her talents were many and friends, plenty.

Memorial donations can be made in Adrienne Carroll’s name to Vermont Audubon, 255 Sherman Hollow Road, Huntington, VT 05462 or by clicking here or to the Windham County Humane Society, 916 W. River Road, Brattleboro, VT 05301 or by clicking here.

