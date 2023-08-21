Benson’s Chevrolet hosts annual cruise-in Aug. 25

B

enson’s Chevrolet, 25 Pond St. in Ludlow, kicks off the Best of Vermont Summer Festival weekend with its annual cruise-in from 5 to 8 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 25.

Many cars, trucks and motorcycles from around the area will be on site. Bring your treasure and show it off.

Admission is free to this family friendly event. Hangry Hogg will be serving food.

For more information, call Kim Lampert at 802-228-4000.

The Best of Vermont Summer Festival is being held on Aug. 26 and 27 at Okemo Field, Route 103S in Ludlow.