Benson’s Chevrolet hosts annual cruise-in Aug. 25
Press release | Aug 21, 2023 | Comments 0
Many cars, trucks and motorcycles from around the area will be on site. Bring your treasure and show it off.
Admission is free to this family friendly event. Hangry Hogg will be serving food.
For more information, call Kim Lampert at 802-228-4000.
The Best of Vermont Summer Festival is being held on Aug. 26 and 27 at Okemo Field, Route 103S in Ludlow.
Filed Under: Business & Personal Finance • Business in Brief • Community and Arts Life • In the Community
About the Author: This item was edited from one or more press releases submitted to The Chester Telegraph.
Comments (0)
Leave a Reply
Editor's Note: Due to the recent repeated comments from some readers, including those using aliases, which is against our stated policy, we will be closing comments after an article has been up for eight days. We will allow one comment per reader per article. As always, first name or initial and last name required. COMMENTS WILL BE DELETED WITHOUT THEM. Again, no aliases accepted.