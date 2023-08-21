Proctorsville concert series features Bill Brink Aug. 23

P

roctorsville’s summer music series presents the sounds of singer/songwriter Bill Brink at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 23 on the Svec Memorial Green, Main Street in Proctorsville. Please note the earlier-than-usual start time for this concert, which was postponed from mid-July because of the flooding.

New to the Proctorsville summer concerts, Brink has been playing music for more than 20 years. He enjoys playing different styles using 6- and 12-string acoustic guitars, as well as bass and electric guitar, banjo, harmonica, kazoo, mandolin and washboard. In addition to having an extensive collection of cover songs, he has written and produced many original songs.

Based in Springfield, Brink’s music has been heard across the globe. In addition to writing and performing, he and his wife June produce music and videos, organize local music events and host live social media performances.

Join your friends and neighbors in front of the gazebo on the Green. Bring a blanket or a comfortable chair, have a picnic or just lie back and relax on the grass. Murdock’s Restaurant and Singleton’s Store have take-out food options.

This concert is sponsored by The Gassetts Group.

Concerts are free and open to the public. In case of inclement weather, please check the Cavendish Community and Conservation Facebook page for cancellation and rescheduling information.