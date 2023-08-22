Andover Select Board agenda for Aug. 28

The Select Board of the Town of Andover will meet at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 28 at Andover Town Office, 958 Andover Weston Road. Below is its agenda.

1. Call Meeting to Order.

2. Act on Agenda.

3. Act on Minutes of July 24th meeting.

4. Public Comment (Time allowance: Five minutes per visitor, 10 minutes per topic): Members of the public may address the Board on appropriate topics that are not on this meeting’s agenda.

5. Old Business: A. Live-streaming; B. LBF – any updates

6. Highways / Garage: A. Road Commissioner’s report; B. Flood Updates

7. Financial Orders.

8. Correspondence.

9. Executive Session: for the purpose of discussing employee vacation time.

10. Executive Session: for the purpose of discussing the attorney’s review of the Draft Zoning Regulations

11. Adjourn.

REMINDERS:

Next Select Board Meeting, Monday, 09/11/2023, 6:30 p.m.