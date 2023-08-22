Betty Louise Frizzell, 89, of Chester, passed away Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at Cedar Hill in Windsor. She was born on Dec. 4, 1933, in Colebrook, N.H., to Ira Noyes and Bessie (Gould) Noyes, and graduated from Colebrook Academy. She married Burton L. Frizzell on Sept. 6, 1951; they remained together until his passing in January 2021.

Betty was a bookkeeper for Snow Cats Inc., a business she started with Burton, who was also known as Buster, and worked in support of her husband at Adams Funeral Home in Chester. She enjoyed fishing, especially with her close friend Trudy Emery, at Lake Willoughby, and was an avid reader. She loved nature, bird-watching in particular, and had a flock of hummingbirds that would visit her each spring and summer. She was a volunteer for the March of Dimes and the National Audubon Society, and was a Girl Scout leader in Chester.

Betty and Buster split their time between Chester and Lemington, Vt., and relocated to Lemington after retirement in 1992. Her greatest joy was sharing her beautiful home on Sims Hill in Lemington with friends and family, with whom they spent many winters with, in Florida.

Betty is survived by daughters Karen Hammond, Kathryn Frizzell-DeRosia (Mark DeRosia), and Jennifer Frizzell-Shubelka (Mark Shubelka); grandchildren Burton Thurber (Heather), Mark Thurber, Becky Anderson (Jake), Jessie DeRosia (Christopher Pratt), Alexandra DeRosia (Briland Fisher), Justin Shubelka, and Morrigan Shubelka; great-grandchildren Cody, Keaton, Graham, and Pierce; and many nieces and nephews that often referred to her as their “second mom.”

She was predeceased by her husband, Burton L. Frizzell; siblings Howard Noyes, Shirley Noyes, Carrie Noyes, Raymond Noyes, Harriet Noyes, Edward Noyes, Evelyn Noyes, Marion Irene Patterson, Kathleen Richard and Wilfred Noyes; and son-in-law, Hugh (Chick) Hammond.

Specials thanks to Cedar Hill Assisted Living and its Memory Care Unit for taking wonderful care of Betty and her entire family over the past year. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the National Audubon Society.

There will be a graveside service at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 23 at the Colebrook Village Cemetery, 118 Main St., in Colebrook, N.H., followed by a reception at The Black Bear Tavern, also in Colebrook.