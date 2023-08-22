Poetry reading in Grafton Community Garden Aug. 27

J

essica Genia Simon will read from her recently published collection of poetry, Built of All I Shape and Name, from 2 to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 27 in the Community Garden, off Pleasant Street, in Grafton.

Light refreshments will be served, and books will be available for purchase and signing.

Simon is based in Silver Spring, Md., where she lives with her wife and daughter. To learn more, click here. And to follow her on Instagram, click here.

According to poet and novelist Marge Piercy, “In Built of All I Shape and Name, Jessica Simon writes powerfully and without self pity about trying to understand her mother. Simon also writes honestly about her miscarriages. She observes and empathizes with birds and trees and gives trees a voice. These poems will intrigue, move, and perhaps enlighten the reader.”