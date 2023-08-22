V

INE Sanctuary, in collaboration with Leaders for Ethics, Animals, and the Planet, presents high-school students with an opportunity to become compassionate leaders in the fields of animal care and climate solutions.

LEAP’s free program builds communities, provides leadership training and fosters hands-on, immersive and interactive learning experiences. The focus includes animal rescue and care, introductory veterinary medicine, ethics, the environmental impact of our food system and innovative climate solutions that will shape the future of animal welfare.

Students will receive basic entrepreneurial training, enhance public speaking skills and develop effective leadership abilities right on-site at VINE Sanctuary, 158 Massey Road in Springfield.

This nine-month program runs concurrently with the school year, culminating in a year-end project. Students who complete the program successfully receive a certificate of accomplishment, letters of recommendation and valuable connections to a nationwide network of nonprofit organizations and mentors. Participants are also eligible to apply for college scholarships.

Click here to apply.