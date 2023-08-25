West River Farmers Market returns to Williams Park on Saturday, Aug. 26

T

he West River Farmers Market will reopen at Williams Park, at Routes 11 and 100 in Londonderry, on Saturday, Aug. 26, after six weeks away from its home site following flood damage to the park, the town and area businesses.

The market is open 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Music will be provided by local artist Gus Bloch.

The board of the WRFM would like to than the Londonderry Parks Board and WRFM volunteers who worked to repair the damage at park, Mill Tavern owner Ed Brown for his immediate response in repairing the parking lot and Flood Brook School for providing a temporary home for the market for the past five weeks. The board would also like to the thank its customers for their patience and good will during the move.

Patrons, please note:

If you receive SNAP/3SquaresVT benefits, you can receive extra money to spend on fruits, vegetables, herbs, seeds and plant starts at the market through the Crop Cash program. Visit the manager’s booth to purchase $1 tokens using your EBT card to receive Crop Cash coupons to match that amount up to $20. For more information on the Crop Cash program, click here .

Be respectful of our business neighbors: The market asks that you please do not park in their lots. Aside from the main lot, extra parking is available at the Londonderry Arts and Historical Society on Middletown Road.

The West River Market is celebrating its 30th anniversary with new, locally designed and printed cotton bags for sale. Stop by the manager booth to grab yours. All proceeds go back to support the market.

For more information, go to the WRFM Facebook page or visit its website.