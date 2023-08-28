To the editor: 5 towns’ emergency services thank all for Pingree benefit; $25,000 raised

L

ondonderry Volunteer Rescue Squad and the Londonderry, South Londonderry, Weston and Peru fire departments would like to thank everyone who came out to the 5-Town First Responders Flood Relief Concert at Pingree Park on Monday, Aug. 14.

Thanks to you, $25,000 was raised for these towns’ emergency services.

Special thanks to Saints and Liars, Pete Bernhard, Reed Foehl, Erin Cassells-Brown, Melanie Alanna Glenn and Ida Mae Specker for their outstanding performances.

More thanks to Honeypie, New American Grill and Taqueria el Chepe for the excellent food they donated. Jesse Lundberg created the excellent poster and donated the proceeds from the sales.

And thanks to everyone who donated items for the raffle and auction. We appreciate all the folks who helped with the parking and the shuttle bus. And last but not least, thanks to everyone else who

donated their time and labor to make this event a success. And it didn’t rain!

David Utiger

Public Relations Officer

Londonderry Volunteer Rescue Squad