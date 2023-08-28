To the editor: Chase part of state legislators caucus to celebrate Good Friday Agreement

I am proud to announce that I am representing Vermont in Ireland during the end of August 2023 as a member of a group of American state legislators from across the United States who are participating in the American Irish State Legislators Caucus to celebrate the 25th Anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement.

The Good Friday Agreement, signed on April 10, 1998, ended most of the violence of the Troubles, an ethno-nationalist conflict in Northern Ireland that had prevailed since the late 1960s. This agreement was a major development in the Northern Ireland peace process of the 1990s.

The trip includes a visit to the Peace Walls and a visit with the Northern Ireland Assembly in Belfast. In Dublin, I am meeting with Irish government officials from the Department of Foreign Affairs, touring Trinity College, the oldest university in Ireland, and visiting Ireland’s parliament.

It is with profound honor that I represent our amazing state of Vermont in this celebration and have the opportunity to learn more about the strong bond between Ireland and the United States. I look forward to sharing my experiences with you after my return to Vermont.

You may contact me by email at hchase@leg.state.vt.us or by phone at 802-875-4663. I will be answering all correspondence upon my return.

Rep. Heather Chase

Windsor-Windham District

Grafton, Chester, Athens and Windham