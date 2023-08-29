D

aVallia, 39 North St. in Chester, presents Abundance, the third fine art exhibition in its new Curated Collection series.

An opening reception will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 1 to launch the show, which runs through Oct. 27. This is an opportunity to meet the artists.

Curated Collections are exhibitions that are focused on a selected theme. Every six weeks the gallery features a new body of artwork that is curated in conjunction with its furniture and décor collection. The series will allow the gallery to showcase more work and support a larger network of regional artists.

Abundance celebrates the fact that fall is upon us; it feels as if abundance is everywhere. The light is different as if it pours through the fallen leaves in dappled light. Fields are full and ready for the last harvests. Even the smell is different as dead leaves on the ground return once again to the soil. In a spiritual context, the notion of abundance is an appreciation of life in its fullness, joy and strength of mind, body and soul.

Visit the website to preview the show or learn more about the art collection. To schedule an appointment for a private viewing, call Michael Alon at 802-875-8900.