Community Garden installs sign by artist Jamie Townsend

Shawn Cunningham | Aug 30, 2023 | Comments 0
© 2023 Telegraph Publishing LLCLast week, gardeners gathered at the Chester Community Garden to mark the installation of a new sign created by Springfield artist Jamie Townsend, whose colorful, farm-related work has been on display on buildings throughout the area. Two of his paintings hang on the front wall of Erskine’s Grain and Garden. Growing plots at the Community Garden — at the end of Canal Street in Chester — are available to anyone who lives, works or goes to school in Chester. For more information contact chestergreenhouse@gmail.com.
