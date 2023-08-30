Gloria Pleines Smith, 97, of Chester, passed away peacefully on Aug. 24, 2023. She was born on Nov. 17, 1925 in Valley Stream, N.Y., and was a long-time resident of Mineola and Hempstead, N.Y. Gloria was a beloved mother, grandmother and a dear friend to many.

Gloria is survived by her daughters Liz Smith-LoCascio (Hank LoCascio) of Newtown, Conn.; Laura Smith (Dennis Carpenter) of Hampton Bays, N.Y.; and Lyn Smith (Tara) of Chester; granddaughters Elizabeth, Amanda and Holly LoCascio; and grandsons Brooks and Chase Smith. She was preceded in death by her husband of 40 years, Joseph Smith Jr.

Gloria graduated Mineola High School with the Class of 1944. During World War II, Gloria served as a warden in the Civil Defense Corps in Mineola, demonstrating her dedication to her country and community.

Gloria became engaged to Joe Smith in 1955 with a ring he bought with winnings from a bet that the Dodgers would win the World Series. They married and bought their home in Hempstead in 1956. She had a legal career in the Nassau County Probation Department, leaving to raise her family. Gloria returned to work after her children were grown, and had a successful career in banking until her retirement in 1990.

Gloria served her community throughout her life. She held various offices in the Hempstead Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary and served as PTA president, district delegate and district president for several years in the Uniondale School District. She was a 4-H Leader and volunteer for the Hempstead (HUB) 4-H Council in Nassau County.

Gloria was a sociable hostess with a wide array of friends and neighbors, and she and Joe loved to entertain. The parties and barbeques at the Hempstead house were legendary; always large gatherings with laughter and good times. An avid reader until the end, Gloria had a special love for mystery novels.

Always athletic, Gloria was a basketball star in high school, a competitive bowler and, later in life, enjoyed chair yoga, tai chi and walking the mountain roads in Vermont. Her greatest joy was spending time with her grandchildren and sharing in their accomplishments. Services for Gloria Pleines Smith will be held privately in Vermont.

Gloria will be deeply missed by her family, friends and all who knew her. May her memory of a life well-lived be a blessing.