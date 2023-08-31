Disaster Recovery Centers in Springfield, Rutland to close

The Springfield Disaster Recovery Center, located at the Springfield Health Center, 100 River St. in Springfield, will close permanently at 6 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 2, and the Rutland Disaster Recover Center, in the Asa Bloomer Building at 88 Merchants Row in Rutland, will close permanently at 6 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 1.

Once a location begins to see a significant drop in application visits, FEMA and the state coordinate on determining the closing date.

Other recovery centers remain open 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday (closed Sunday):

Waterbury Armory

294 Armory Drive

Waterbury, VT 05676

Barre Auditorium

16 Auditorium Hill

Barre, VT 05641

Barton Memorial Building

17 Village Square

Barton, VT 05822

Northern VT University — McClelland Hall

131 College Hill Road

Johnson, VT 05656

Vermont College of Fine Arts University

36 College St.

Montpelier, VT 05602

Cabot Town Hall

3084 Main St.

Cabot, VT 05647

Wardsboro Town Hall

99 Main St.

Wardsboro, VT 05355

FEMA operates Disaster Recovery Centers based on where they are needed most. FEMA works closely with state and municipal partners in determining those sites. All centers are accessible to people with disabilities and access and functional needs and are equipped with assistive technology equipment. If you need a reasonable accommodation or sign language interpreter, please call 833-285-7448 (press 2 for Spanish).