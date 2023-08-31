Disaster Recovery Centers in Springfield, Rutland to close
The Springfield Disaster Recovery Center, located at the Springfield Health Center, 100 River St. in Springfield, will close permanently at 6 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 2, and the Rutland Disaster Recover Center, in the Asa Bloomer Building at 88 Merchants Row in Rutland, will close permanently at 6 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 1.
Once a location begins to see a significant drop in application visits, FEMA and the state coordinate on determining the closing date.
Other recovery centers remain open 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday (closed Sunday):
Waterbury Armory
294 Armory Drive
Waterbury, VT 05676
Barre Auditorium
16 Auditorium Hill
Barre, VT 05641
Barton Memorial Building
17 Village Square
Barton, VT 05822
Northern VT University — McClelland Hall
131 College Hill Road
Johnson, VT 05656
Vermont College of Fine Arts University
36 College St.
Montpelier, VT 05602
Cabot Town Hall
3084 Main St.
Cabot, VT 05647
Wardsboro Town Hall
99 Main St.
Wardsboro, VT 05355
FEMA operates Disaster Recovery Centers based on where they are needed most. FEMA works closely with state and municipal partners in determining those sites. All centers are accessible to people with disabilities and access and functional needs and are equipped with assistive technology equipment. If you need a reasonable accommodation or sign language interpreter, please call 833-285-7448 (press 2 for Spanish).
