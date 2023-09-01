Chester Select Board agenda for September 6

The Chester Select Board will hold a special meeting at 6 p.m. on Wednesday Sept. 6, 2023 at Town Hall and via Zoom. To join the meeting, go to https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81988842129 The normal start time for regular meetings is 6 :30 p.m. but this meeting will begin at 6 p.m. with an executive session and then go into a regular session following that.

Below is the board’s agenda:

1. Executive Session: Grievance Hearing

2. Additions or Deletions to the Agenda

3. Approve Minutes from the August 2, 2023 Selectboard Meeting

4. Citizen Comments/Answers from Previous Meeting

5. Old Business

6. Citizen Advisory Committee Interview & Appointment

7. Housing Commission Interviews – Executive Session if necessary

8. Housing Commission Appointments

9. Short Term Rental

10. Sign Capital Equipment Note for Dump Truck

11. Municipal Retirement Plan, Town Manager

12. New Business/Next Agenda

13. Adjourn