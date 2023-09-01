Chester Select Board agenda for September 6
The Chester Telegraph | Sep 01, 2023 | Comments 0
The Chester Select Board will hold a special meeting at 6 p.m. on Wednesday Sept. 6, 2023 at Town Hall and via Zoom. To join the meeting, go to https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81988842129 The normal start time for regular meetings is 6 :30 p.m. but this meeting will begin at 6 p.m. with an executive session and then go into a regular session following that.
Below is the board’s agenda:
1. Executive Session: Grievance Hearing
2. Additions or Deletions to the Agenda
3. Approve Minutes from the August 2, 2023 Selectboard Meeting
4. Citizen Comments/Answers from Previous Meeting
5. Old Business
6. Citizen Advisory Committee Interview & Appointment
7. Housing Commission Interviews – Executive Session if necessary
8. Housing Commission Appointments
9. Short Term Rental
10. Sign Capital Equipment Note for Dump Truck
11. Municipal Retirement Plan, Town Manager
12. New Business/Next Agenda
13. Adjourn
Filed Under: Chester Select Board Agenda • Latest News
About the Author:
Comments (0)
Leave a Reply
Editor's Note: Due to the recent repeated comments from some readers, including those using aliases, which is against our stated policy, we will be closing comments after an article has been up for eight days. We will allow one comment per reader per article. As always, first name or initial and last name required. COMMENTS WILL BE DELETED WITHOUT THEM. Again, no aliases accepted.