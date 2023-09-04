Annual Phineas Gage Walk & Talk Sept. 10 in Cavendish

T

he annual Phineas Gage Walk & Talk will take place at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 10, at the Cavendish Historical Society Museum, 1958 Main St. in Cavendish.

Phineas Gage was a 25-year-old railroad foreman who, on Sept. 13, 1848, suffered a severe brain injury when a tamping rod pierced his head during a blasting accident, ushering in the field of neuroscience as his physician monitored changes in Gage’s behavior.

The walk includes the location of the accident, Dr. Harlow’s home/surgery and the boarding house where Gage was taken after his injury. The talk includes details of the accident, how it impacted Gage’s life, as well as ushered in the field of neuroscience and why Harlow’s training, as well as other aspects of the era, helped to save his life. The museum now has a three-dimensional replica of Gage’s skull, as well as an item from Harlow’s practice.

The site of the accident is approximately three-quarters of a mile from the museum. By the time other sites of interest are visited and the group returns to the museum, participants will have walked nearly 2 miles. Participants can stop at any time. It is recommended to wear comfortable walking shoes.

This program is free and open to the public. For more information, please call 802-226-7807 or email Margo Caulfield.