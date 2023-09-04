Chester Democratic voters encouraged to attend caucus Sept. 13
Held every two years in each town in the Vermont, the purpose of the caucus is to re-organize the local town Democratic Committees.
The agenda for this caucus is as follows:
- Election of Chester Town Democratic Committee
- Election of officers by the Chester Town Democratic Committee
- Election of Windsor County Democratic Committee members
- New business
If you are a Democrat and a registered voter in the Town of Chester, please join fellow Chester Democrats in this committee re-organization process.
If you have questions or would like more information, please call Bill Dakin, Chester Town Democratic Committee chair, at 802-345-0436.
