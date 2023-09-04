Chester Democratic voters encouraged to attend caucus Sept. 13

A

ll Democratic voters in the town of Chester, Vermont are here notified, in accordance with 17 V. S. A Section 2303, to meet in caucus at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 13 at the 2nd floor of Chester Town Hall located at 556 Elm St. in Chester.

Held every two years in each town in the Vermont, the purpose of the caucus is to re-organize the local town Democratic Committees.

The agenda for this caucus is as follows:

Election of Chester Town Democratic Committee Election of officers by the Chester Town Democratic Committee Election of Windsor County Democratic Committee members New business

If you are a Democrat and a registered voter in the Town of Chester, please join fellow Chester Democrats in this committee re-organization process.

If you have questions or would like more information, please call Bill Dakin, Chester Town Democratic Committee chair, at 802-345-0436.