Driver injured in I-91 tractor-trailer roll over this morning

arly this morning, Monday, Sept. 4, a Pennsylvania man was injured when the tractor trailer he was driving on I-91 left the roadway and overturned.

According to a Vermont State Police press release the driver, Andy J. Pena Batista, 22, of Carbondale, Penn., sustained “non-life threatening injuries” and was taken by Springfield Ambulance to Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center. Police were called to the crash at mile marker 42, northbound (in Springfield) and found the overturned truck crashed into some trees.

The 2012 Mack CXU tractor was deemed totaled. Troopers noted that the weather was foggy at the time of the crash, which is currently under investigation. Anyone who may have witnessed the crash or has knowledge of the crash is asked to call Trooper Groh at the Westminster Barracks 802-722-4600.

In addition to VSP, Springfield and Bellows Falls fire departments, Springfield Police Department, Reeds Towing, the Vermont Agency of Transportation and the Vermont Department of Motor Vehicles worked the wreck scene.