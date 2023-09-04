FOLA donates $700 to Ludlow flood recovery

A

t a recent meeting of the Ludlow Rotary Club, David Almond, treasurer of the Friends of Ludlow Auditorium, presented a check for $703 to the Ludlow Area Rotary Charitable Fund.

The funds represented the proceeds that FOLA audience members donated during the recent annual Silent Movie Festival.

Jeff Rapsis, the featured pianist who provided background music for the Charlie Chaplin comedy Gold Rush, also donated his fee.

Almond noted that this was a community effort. “It just showed us that the folks attending the movie had more on their minds than just watching this great comedian. It’s heart-warming to realize how much people will donate when the situation calls for generosity. It just makes you feel very proud.”

The Ludlow Area Rotary Charitable Fund is used to help local individuals and businesses to repair or replace property that was damaged by severe storms.

Donations may be sent to:

Ludlow Area Rotary Charitable Fund

P.O. Box 216

Ludlow, VT 05149