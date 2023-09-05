Chester Townscape taking orders for narcissus bulbs

C

hester Townscape volunteers will be selling spring-flowering narcissus bulbs on Saturday, Sept. 16 and Sunday, Sept. 17 at Chester’s Fall Festival on The Green. The group will be set up between the Hearse House and the Information Booth, across from the Green.

All bulbs are top quality, hardy, easy care, shunned by deer and voles and expected to return year after year when grown in full or part sun and in well-drained locations.

Shipped straight from Holland, the four varieties of narcissus offered this year include early and mid-bloomers with a variety of colors and heights.

Those labeled Landscape Size (LS) are a bit smaller and more economical, but they should increase in size each year. The larger bulbs are dramatically two-toned.

Carlton LS. This early daffodil creates a burst of dappled sunshine with paler yellow petals and a slightly darker yellow center. Grows 14-16” high. $10 for 10 bulbs.

Dutch Master LS. This early daffodil grows 16-18” tall and provides pure bright yellow

sunshine. $10 for 10 bulbs.

Barrett Browning. This early bloomer has white petals and a contrasting orange center. It grows 14-18” tall and is great for naturalizing. $10 for five bulbs.

Cornish King. This early bloomer has white petals with a bright yellow trumpet, grows 16-18” tall and is wonderful for naturalizing. $10 for five bulbs.

Bulbs will be sold cash and carry from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 16 and from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 17. Bulbs may also be ordered before Sept. 12 for pick-up at the festival. Make a check out to CCA with CT Bulbs in the memo line and send the completed order form and check to Chester Townscape, P.O. Box 561, Chester, VT 05143.

Click here to download the 2023 order form.

Call Polly Montgomery at 802-875-5446 or send an email for additional information or if you need to make alternative pick-up arrangements.

Chester Townscape will also offer maps of Chester created by well-known local artist Lew Watters. They are ready for framing and make excellent gifts at $20 each. Also available will be Chester Townscape’s free brochures for the Main Street and the Stone Village/Depot walking tours.

All sales help to support Chester Townscape’s seasonal floral displays, which will be changed later this fall to include pumpkins, flowering kale and corn stalks. Chester Townscape is a committee of Chester Community Alliance, a 501(c)(3) charitable organization.