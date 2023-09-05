©2023 Telegraph Publishing LLC

arol MacLaury of Weston says she is getting ready “to lace up my sneakers” for the 6th time to join walkers in the Boston Marathon Jimmy Fund Walk on Sunday, Oct. 1.

“I’ve pledged to raise funds that will support critical cancer research and innovative pediatric and adult patient care at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute,” she says adding that as always, she is walking in honor of her 16-year-old grandson Graham, who was diagnosed with medullablastoma, a pediatric brain tumor at the age of 10.

As part of her fund-raising efforts — she hopes to raise $5,555 this year — MacLaury is hosting a get-together from 4 to 6 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 10 at The Hub restaurant, 719 Main St. in Weston. Everyone is invited.

Beverages and finger foods will be served and there will be a silent auction and raffle. Food will be provided by The Hub and the Garden Market of Londonderry. All proceeds will go to the Jimmy Fund Walk. A minimum donation of $25 is suggested at the door.

“I am eternally grateful to the life Dana-Farber has restored to Graham, and I am a firm believer and lover of science and all its mysteries. As of June 2021, two and a half years from diagnosis, Graham’s scans have shown no evidence of disease or recurrence,” MacLaury says.

MacLaury, who walks as the sole member of Team #grahamstrong, says,”Even though our mountain has not completely vanished, it sits to the side of our lives instead of blocking our path forward.”

You can also give directly through MacLaury’s fundraising page by clicking here.

You can also write a check to “Boston Marathon Jimmy Fund Walk” with both Carol MacLaury’s name and participant ID #1006659 in the memo line and mail it to Boston Marathon Jimmy Fund Walk. P.O. Box 3595, Boston, MA 02241-3595.