Managing the Rain: Free stormwater expo Sept. 6 at Jackson Gore

S

ubmerged bridges. Ravaged roads. Mud-filled basements. Capsized culverts. Heavy storms impact us all, but what can we do?

Although we cannot control how much rain falls or how quickly, we can help water slow down, spread out and soak in before it reaches a storm-swollen stream.

The Black River Action Team invites everyone to join the stormwater conversation at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 6 at the Jackson Gore Inn, 111 Jackson Gore Road in Ludlow.

Featured speakers will be B.R.A.T. Director Kelly Stettner, explaining some basics of how rivers work; Ron Rhodes of the Connecticut River Conservancy, discussing several successful streambank stabilization projects that he has worked on and Mike Everhart of E.J. Prescott, sharing some of the products and procedures used by his company to manage stormwater in ways that reduce maintenance and long-term costs.

Please pre-register so the organizers can provide enough refreshments.

Remote participants can join via Zoom, which will be managed by the Connecticut River Conservancy; email B.R.A.T. Director Kelly Stettner for the link. The event will be recorded by Okemo Valley TV for later viewing.