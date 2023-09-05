Chester artists open fine art gallery in Grafton

©2023 Telegraph Publishing LLC

C

hester residents and artists Katherine Henry and her husband Harry Hudson have opened Atelier Annex art gallery in the Old Fire House in Grafton, 217 Main St., handling the works of fine art and artisanal studios.

Henry, an artist and designer, and Hudson, an artist, writer, designer and musician, both produce fine art and artisanal decor for the home, including ceramic bowls, walnut charcuterie boards and fine art pillows.

In its new home in Grafton, the gallery will be expanding its offerings, handling the work of notable artists, both regional and internationally known.

The inaugural exhibition in June featured the large scale photographic work of Linda Adele Goodine, Mark Richardson’s ceramic sculpture, jewelry by Vermont goldsmith Michael Reid Hunter, wood Tansu boxes by Scott Nehring, turned bowls by Douglas Howard and paintings by Maxwell Barrett, as well as works by both Henry and Hudson.

As we head into the colorful fall season, Atelier Annex will be handling works from the internationally renowned sculptor John Henry, Katherine Henry’s late father, and adding Kentucky based painter Jacob Isenhour. Also new to the gallery is the work of Conrad Delia, a Chester chair maker best known for his unparalleled Windsor chairs.

The gallery will be hosting an Artist Talk with photographer Linda Adele Goodine at 5:30 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 13. RSVP is appreciated, atelier@atelierannex.com.

Works from the gallery are also available on its website by clicking here.

Summer hours will continue through Sept. 15: Thursday through Saturday noon to 5 p.m. and Sunday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Autumn hours Sept. 16 through Oct. 15 will be Thursday through Sunday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The gallery will also be opened by appointment via email at atelier@atelierannex.com.