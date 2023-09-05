TRSU Board agenda for Sept. 7

The Two Rivers Supervisory Union Board will hold its regular meeting at 6 p.m. on Thursday September 07, 2023 in the Ludlow Elementary Professional Development Room and via Zoom To join the meeting go to https://trsu.zoom.us/j/81534635381

Below is the board’s agenda.

I. Call to Order

A. Roll Call

II. APPROVAL OF AGENDA: (Additions & Deletions)

III. APPROVAL OF MINUTES:

A. August 03, 2023, Regular Meeting

IV. PRESENTATIONS – SUPERINTENDENT SEARCH

A. NESDEC (New England School Development Council)

B. VSBA (Vermont School Boards Association)

V. COMMUNICATIONS:

A. Public Comments

VI. SUPERINTENDENT’S REPORT:

VII. TRSU FACILITIES DIRECTOR REPORT:

VIII. CURRICULUM DIRECTOR’S REPORT:

IX. FINANCIAL UPDATE:

X. OLD BUSINESS:

A. Rescheduling Board Retreat

B. Superintendent Search

C. Policies, First Read

1. F3, Fire and Emergency Preparedness Drills

2. F4, Access Control and Visitor Management

XI. NEW BUSINESS:

A. Policies, First Read

1. F1, Student Conduct and Discipline

2. F2, Search and Seizure of Students by School Personnel

B. New Hire, Long term Sub, Special Education Teacher

C. Heating Oil Bid

XII. POLICIES APPROVED AT THIS MEETING:

XIII. PUBLIC COMMENT:

XIV. SET NEXT MEETING DATE AND AGENDA:

A. October 5, 2023 6:00 pm, Regular Meeting, Art Room at Cavendish Town Elementary

School and zoom

XV. Board Self Evaluation

XVI. Adjournment