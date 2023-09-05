TRSU Board agenda for Sept. 7
The Two Rivers Supervisory Union Board will hold its regular meeting at 6 p.m. on Thursday September 07, 2023 in the Ludlow Elementary Professional Development Room and via Zoom To join the meeting go to https://trsu.zoom.us/j/81534635381
Below is the board’s agenda.
I. Call to Order
A. Roll Call
II. APPROVAL OF AGENDA: (Additions & Deletions)
III. APPROVAL OF MINUTES:
A. August 03, 2023, Regular Meeting
IV. PRESENTATIONS – SUPERINTENDENT SEARCH
A. NESDEC (New England School Development Council)
B. VSBA (Vermont School Boards Association)
V. COMMUNICATIONS:
A. Public Comments
VI. SUPERINTENDENT’S REPORT:
VII. TRSU FACILITIES DIRECTOR REPORT:
VIII. CURRICULUM DIRECTOR’S REPORT:
IX. FINANCIAL UPDATE:
X. OLD BUSINESS:
A. Rescheduling Board Retreat
B. Superintendent Search
C. Policies, First Read
1. F3, Fire and Emergency Preparedness Drills
2. F4, Access Control and Visitor Management
XI. NEW BUSINESS:
A. Policies, First Read
1. F1, Student Conduct and Discipline
2. F2, Search and Seizure of Students by School Personnel
B. New Hire, Long term Sub, Special Education Teacher
C. Heating Oil Bid
XII. POLICIES APPROVED AT THIS MEETING:
XIII. PUBLIC COMMENT:
XIV. SET NEXT MEETING DATE AND AGENDA:
A. October 5, 2023 6:00 pm, Regular Meeting, Art Room at Cavendish Town Elementary
School and zoom
XV. Board Self Evaluation
XVI. Adjournment
