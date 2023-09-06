FOLA seeks community input on auditorium use
Friends of Ludlow Auditorium is seeking feedback on the use of the auditorium, which is located in the Ludlow Town Hall, 37 South Depot St.
Over the past several years, movie-viewing habits have changed for various reasons, including the exponential increase in the number of streaming services and the effect of Covid on our lifestyles.
According to FOLA chairperson Jim Alic, “We need to focus on what folks want from us in terms of entertainment, types of presentations, and the frequency of them. We’ve invested close to $100,000 in equipment for the auditorium and we’d like to see it used for the benefit of our audiences.”
FOLA is asking area residents and out-of-state users to take a survey. It also encourages people to explore the website to learn about what else FOLA is doing.
