Free or low-cost insulating window inserts available in Bellows Falls

ockingham and nearby residents can get free or low-cost window inserts to help keep their homes warm this winter. Window insulating inserts are a simple, effective way to weatherize one’s home. They do not need any fasteners and slide easily into existing window frames.

All households eligible for LIHEAP or other public assistance programs qualify for up to 10 free inserts. If you are interested but do not qualify for free inserts, they can be purchased for about $40 to $60 per window. This program is open to owners and renters, and Efficiency Vermont offers a $100 rebate if you pay your own electric bill and buy at least three inserts.

The Window Dressers program is sponsored by the Rockingham Energy Committee. A grant from the New England Grassroots Environment Fund will help to pay for the free inserts. Click here for more information.

We are making appointments now to have two volunteers come into your home to measure windows

and collect payment (if applicable). Inserts must be measured and paid for by Oct. 5. The build dates are Nov. 3 through 8 at the St. Charles Parish Hall/Social Center, 25 Cherry Hill St. in Bellows Falls.

At least one person from each household getting inserts is expected to volunteer on one or more of the build dates, depending on the order size, or send a friend if they cannot attend.

Contact Peter Bergstrom at 802-444-1860 or by email if you are interested in scheduling an appointment to have your windows measured, ordering window inserts and/or participating in the build.