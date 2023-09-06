Ludlow Rotary inducts Bruce Schmidt into club
Press release | Sep 06, 2023 | Comments 0
Rotarian Tom Harris, who did the induction, acknowledged Schmidt’s multiple contributions to the community over the years, including his long tenure as a Select Board member. Harris indicated that the Rotary Club is happy to have that experience and commitment as part of its membership.
The guest speaker for the meeting, Mike Lennon, founder of Eternity Marketing, talked about using artificial intelligence in daily work and life. Lennon suggested that businesses want search engine optimization when someone looks for them on the internet. He argued that it can be enhanced using AI because of its ability to mimic human behavior over time and with repeated use.
Anyone interested in learning more about joining Rotary is invited to contact Kevin Barnes, membership chairman, at 802-228-8877, to receive an invitation to a meeting.
