Snow Law firm opens in Springfield

T

he Springfield Regional Chamber of Commerce celebrated the opening of Snow Law on Aug. 24. Located at 13 Clinton St., Suite B, in Springfield, the office officially opened in June.

As a lifelong Vermonter with friends and family in the area, Samantha Snow was ready to return to the Green Mountain State after law school and serve the community. After passing the bar examination in 2014, Snow worked for a local firm before opening her own practice.

Snow Law represents clients primarily landlord/tenant issues and civil litigation. Snow Law helps landlords to navigate some of the more complex laws and legal proceedings. As her practice grows, Snow hopes to hire at least one more employee to expand and diversify her practice and focus areas.

As a firm that represents clients in Windham and Windsor counties, Springfield serves as a great midpoint for her office. Snow can be reached by e-mail or at 802-376-5204.