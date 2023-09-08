Andover Select Board agenda for Sept. 11
The Select Board for the town of Andover will meet at 4:30 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 11 at the Andover Town Office, 953 Andover Road. Below is its agenda.
1. Call Meeting to Order.
2. Act on Agenda.
3. Act on Minutes of August 28th meeting.
4. Executive Session for the purpose of meeting with the attorney regarding legal review of Zoning Regulations.
5. Public Comment (Time allowance: Five minutes per visitor, 10 minutes per topic): Members of the public
may address the Board on appropriate topics that are not on this meeting’s agenda.
6. Old Business:
A. Draft Zoning Regulations – discussion, next steps
7. New Business:
A. Updates from the Listers
8. Highways / Garage:
A. Salt bids
B. Sand-trucking bids
C. Road Commissioner’s report
D. Flood Updates
9. Financial Orders.
10. Correspondence.
11. Adjourn.
REMINDERS:
Next Select Board Meeting, Monday, 09/25/2023, 6:30 p.m.
Wake up Andover voters. Chester is putting a moratorium on new unhosted short term rentals. Andover, already overwhelmed with these commercial non residential properties, has done nothing, instead setting up false equivalence arguments as to why these operations are no different than occasionally having guests over for the night. Out of state speculators are buying up our properties and building lots for these Airbnb type business operations. And then our Select Board wonders why nobody can afford to buy a house to actually live in Andover as a full time resident