Andover Select Board agenda for Sept. 11

The Select Board for the town of Andover will meet at 4:30 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 11 at the Andover Town Office, 953 Andover Road. Below is its agenda.

1. Call Meeting to Order.

2. Act on Agenda.

3. Act on Minutes of August 28th meeting.

4. Executive Session for the purpose of meeting with the attorney regarding legal review of Zoning Regulations.

5. Public Comment (Time allowance: Five minutes per visitor, 10 minutes per topic): Members of the public

may address the Board on appropriate topics that are not on this meeting’s agenda.

6. Old Business:

A. Draft Zoning Regulations – discussion, next steps

7. New Business:

A. Updates from the Listers

8. Highways / Garage:

A. Salt bids

B. Sand-trucking bids

C. Road Commissioner’s report

D. Flood Updates

9. Financial Orders.

10. Correspondence.

11. Adjourn.

REMINDERS:

Next Select Board Meeting, Monday, 09/25/2023, 6:30 p.m.