Kelly Jean Sanderson, 50, of Chester

elly Jean Sanderson of Chester passed away on Sept. 5, 2023 after a long battle with cirrhosis, which led to liver failure. Kelly was born on Feb. 16, 1973 in Springfield to Bonnie (Hakey) Sanderson and Stephen Sanderson.

Kelly blessed numerous lives with her unmatched sense of humor and her unconditional love for her family.

For many years, Kelly was employed at Springfield Health and Rehabilitation Center. After she left the workforce, she dedicated the rest of her life to her family. Kelly had a heart of gold and was a central figure in the lives of her children and grandchildren. She was a nurturer, always dedicating her time and support to her children.

She enjoyed shopping, cooking, listening to music, reading romance novels and cracking jokes with her family. She also enjoyed watching romance comedies, but no movie compared to watching her grandchildren enter into and take on this world. Kelly was a blessing to many, and her absence is deeply felt every day.

Kelly is survived by her mother Bonnie (Hakey) Sanderson, and her three children Heather Morse, Rebecca Sanderson and Joshua Franklin. She’s also survived by her sister Stacey, brothers Scott S., and Scott B., niece Anya, nephews Noah and Samuel, and grandchildren Alayah, Oliver and Carter. She is also survived by her aunts Donna, Mel and Janet, uncles Doug, Matt, and Bud, son-in-laws Michael and Jon, and many cousins.

Kelly was predeceased by her father Stephen, sister Laurie Ann, niece Emma, grandmothers Flora and Eleanor, grandfathers Alfred and Earl, and granddaughter Amarya. Kelly had numerous family members welcome her with open arms up in Heaven.

The family would like to thank the hepatology team and caregivers in the Intensive Care Unit at Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center. They would also like to thank the caregivers at the Jack Byrne Center for Palliative and Hospice Care for providing Kelly with a sense of comfort and peace in her last few days. The family would like to express their gratitude to Kelly’s medical team for supporting Kelly and her family, and allowing her to pass with peace and dignity, while being surrounded by her loved ones.

A celebration of life will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023 at the Gassetts Grange, Route 103 North in Chester. Any donations are appreciated and can be made at Kelly’s GoFundMe page by clicking here.