Vermont Republican Party sets Sept. 19 for town committee caucuses
The Chester Telegraph | Sep 08, 2023 | Comments 0
Every two years, the Vermont Republican Party reorganizes itself from the bottom up. Every Republican voter in a town has the right to select his local party leaders the same way that they elect their local municipal leaders.
Republican voters who are properly registered to vote in their town are encouraged to attend their caucus to make their voices heard at their local Republican Committees. During the second week in September, more towns will begin posting the dates, times and locations of their caucus, with many towns expecting to caucus on Tuesday, Sept. 19.
Filed Under: Latest News
About the Author:
Comments (0)
Leave a Reply
Editor's Note: Due to the recent repeated comments from some readers, including those using aliases, which is against our stated policy, we will be closing comments after an article has been up for eight days. We will allow one comment per reader per article. As always, first name or initial and last name required. COMMENTS WILL BE DELETED WITHOUT THEM. Again, no aliases accepted.