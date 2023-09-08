Vermont Republican Party sets Sept. 19 for town committee caucuses

E

arlier this week, Vermont Republican Party Chairman Paul Dame notified Vermont’s Town Clerks and the Republican Party’s local town committees that the state party has set Tuesday, Sept. 19 for the Republican Caucuses.

Every two years, the Vermont Republican Party reorganizes itself from the bottom up. Every Republican voter in a town has the right to select his local party leaders the same way that they elect their local municipal leaders.

Republican voters who are properly registered to vote in their town are encouraged to attend their caucus to make their voices heard at their local Republican Committees. During the second week in September, more towns will begin posting the dates, times and locations of their caucus, with many towns expecting to caucus on Tuesday, Sept. 19.