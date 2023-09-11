Pastor Matthew John Farkas, 63, of Rockingham
The Chester Telegraph | Sep 11, 2023 | Comments 0
Born Aug. 21, 1960 in Johnstown, Penn., he attended Rhema Bible Training College in Tulsa, Okla.
During his ministry, he also obtained a Bachelor of Arts in Biblical Studies, cum laude; a Bachelor of Ministry from Central Bible College; and a Master of Ministry with honors from Rhema.
Matthew married Brenda Prange, of Avondale, Penn., on Dec. 26, 1981. They were co-producers of Vermont television shows “Say What?” on FACT-TV and “Doing Life” on SAPA-TV.
Pastor Farkas is survived by his wife Brenda Farkas; parents Victor and Mary Farkas of Oxford, Penn.; brothers Victor Farkas of Oxford, Penn., and Timothy Farkas of Emlenton, Penn.; sister Melissa Carlis of Philadelphia, Penn.; four children: Laura Lynn (Farkas) Lewis of Chester, Vt.; Rebecca Lynn (Farkas) Willis of Broken Arrow, Okla.; Sarah Lynn Farkas of Charlestown, N.H. and Matthew John Farkas II of Bridgewater, Maine, plus eight grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Living Hope Fellowship or Brenda Farkas, 582 Rockingham Road, Bellows Falls, VT 05101 to aid in this time of loss and transition.
