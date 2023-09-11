Peru Fair set for Saturday, Sept. 23
The popular parade kicks off the festivities at 9:45 a.m. This year’s celebration features a variety of vendors, family activities and other offerings, including a pig roast, food and baked goods, live music, family entertainment, face painting, wagon rides, a magician, crafts, photo booth, art exhibits and artisans’ demos.
No dogs, please. All parking is at Bromley Mountain, 3984 VT Route 11, in Peru. Frequent shuttles, including a handicap shuttle, will take visitors the short distance from Bromley to the fair. Shuttles are free and will operate throughout the duration of the fair.
Admission, payable by cash or credit, is $10 for adults and $5 for kids; children younger than 4 years old are free. All net proceeds benefit the Peru Scholarship Fund.
