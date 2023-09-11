Tri-Mtn. Lions Club awards game to Bellows Falls raffle winner

J

essica Hannigan of Bellows Falls was the lucky winner of a cornhole set crafted by Terry Merrow of Londonderry in a raffle conducted by and for the Tri-Mtn. Lions Club.

Hannigan’s winning ticket was drawn at the Bondville Fair; members manned a booth where they also gave out earplugs for hearing protection during the truck pulls.

Money raised this summer has been going directly back into the local communities in the form of cleaning supplies, food, water, clothing and monetary aid to replace items ruined by the July flood.

The club has also been supporting the Winhall and Londonderry food shelves with donations of money and food.

The Lions Club thanks all who support the club’s fund-raising efforts.