Avant Vermont Dance returns with SEASONS: Autumn Sept. 16

A

vant Vermont Dance presents SEASONS: Autumn, a family-friendly evening of dance and interactive art making, from 5 to 6 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 16 at Comtu Cascade Park, Main Street in Springfield, with a weather date of Sept. 17. Admission is by donation.

Avant Vermont Dance’s company of regional dancers will showcase new works of ballet and modern dance choreographed by Ashley Hensel-Browning and set to Max Richter’s reworking of Vivaldi’s The Four Seasons, as well as music by Jon Foreman, Peter Mulvey and Rusty Belle. The production will last 25 minutes and will feature additional dancers from the AVD Youth Ensemble.

Following the performance, nature artist Emily Burkland of Community Art Garden in Chester will lead attendees in creating an interactive work of art that will be displayed publicly in a downtown Springfield location.

Avant Vermont Dance’s yearlong SEASONS series was created to serve as a love letter to place by exploring the seasons of the community through art. Upcoming winter and spring performances are planned for December of 2023 and March of 2024 in outdoor locations across Springfield’s historic downtown.

Funding for SEASONS has been provided by the Vermont Arts Council, The Byrne Foundation and Claremont Savings Bank Foundation, with support from the Town of Springfield, Springfield on the Move and the Dance Factory.

Springfield-area nonprofit Avant Vermont Dance was founded by Ashley Hensel-Browning and Suzanne Stern with the aim of reimagining community through movement and engaging the public in meaningful art making. Click here for more information.