Chester Select Board agenda for Sept. 20
Sep 18, 2023
The Chester Select Board will meet at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 20 at Town Hall, 556 Elm St., and via Zoom. To access the meeting via Zoom click here.
Below is its agenda.
1. Additions or Deletions to the Agenda
2. Approve Minutes from the Sept. 6, 2023 Selectboard Meeting
3. Citizen Comments/Answers from Previous Meeting
4. Old Business
5. Whiting Library; Employee benefit discussion
6. Short Term Rental; continued discussion re next steps
7. New Business/Next Agenda
8. Executive Session: Economic Development Funds; Request for funds REDD
Holdings
9. Adjourn
