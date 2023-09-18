Hudsen Hagland joins Chester Rotary
Hagland said he is looking forward to participating in Rotary’s service efforts.
The Rotary Club of Chester is a service club whose motto is “Service Above Self,” which has served Chester and the surrounding community since 1939.
Among its many activities are raising funds for scholarships for Green Mountain Union High School graduates, sponsoring the Green Mountain High Rotary Interact Club and the Rotary International youth exchange program, welcoming first-graders at Chester-Andover Elementary School with personalized books, providing Christmas to students at Kurn Hattin Home and supporting local community action groups such as Chester-Andover Family Center and Chester Cares.
For more information about getting involved with the Chester Rotary, call Bill Dakin at 802-875-3456.
